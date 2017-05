Krot Игорь Похоже, что ограничений никаких нет.

Вот с оф.сайта

A free version of WavePad audio editing software is available for non-commercial use only. The free version does not expire and includes most of the features of the normal version. You can always upgrade to the master's edition at a later time, which has additional effects and features for the serious sound engineer.

| | Ответить